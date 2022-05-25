“It would be wrong to watch F1 from home” – Fernando Alonso has no intention to step down from F1 from F1

Fernando Alonso dismissed suggestions that he might step down from the sport as his contract with Alpine comes to an end in 2022.

Despite being the oldest driver on the grid, Fernando Alonso has no intention to leave the sport. There has been a lot of speculation about Alonso not continuing in the sport as his contract with Alpine comes to an end at the end of 2022.

But the Spaniard says that he wants to continue racing for another couple of years. His teammate Esteban Ocon has a contract until 2024 and with Alonso’s coming to an end, it seemed as though the team might promote Oscar Piastri next year.

But Alonso has dismissed suggestions over his departure from the sport by saying that his motivation and driving ability remain at their very best.