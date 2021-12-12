“It would cause a lot of controversy” – Lando Norris in a overtaking dilemma after qualifying right behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi

“It would cause a lot of controversy” – Lando Norris does not want to influence the world-title decision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in any way from his interesting P3 grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

One would have expected Valtteri Bottas or Sergio Perez, but it was McLaren’s Lando Norris who qualified P3 for the season-finale at Abu Dhabi.

This means he will have the championship protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton right in front of him, the best seat in the world to watch the title battle unfold.

But what if he is to get entangled in the mess himself?

Norris doesn’t fancy that one bit, and wants no influence from his end to decide the 2021 world champion. But, at the same time, given the opportunity, he will definitely go for the overtaking manoeuvre.

“I am a bit nervous because I kind of just want to stay where I am and just watch everything unfold over the first few laps or even the whole race.

“But I don’t want to get involved too much because it would cause a lot of controversy.

“I don’t know, I could go for the move, not go for the move, you tell me. I will do my best but if I have a chance, I will go for it.”

The tightest championship battle in Formula 1’s seven-decade-old history sees Hamilton and Verstappen locked on 369.5 points. The Constructors’ title should go to Mercedes for the eighth consecutive time – all in the turbo-tybrid era – unless Red Bull can pull off a miracle and/or Valtteri Bottas misses out on points.

