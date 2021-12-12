F1

“It would cause a lot of controversy” – Lando Norris in a overtaking dilemma after qualifying right behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi

"It would cause a lot of controversy" - Lando Norris in a overtaking dilemma after qualifying right behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Bryce Young not even the best on his team, Kenny Pickett should have won": CFB fans are furious after Alabama QB wins Heisman making it back to back for Crimson Tide
Next Article
"Matisse Thybulle probably guarding Stephen Curry all the way to bed!": NBA Twitter roars as 76ers star smiles sweetly after stopping Dubs star short of three-point record
F1 Latest News
"We just want a level playing field" - Christian Horner reveals if Red Bull will launch a post-season protest if Lewis Hamilton wins championship
“We just want a level playing field” – Christian Horner reveals if Red Bull will launch a post-season protest if Lewis Hamilton wins championship

“We just want a level playing field” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner has spoken…