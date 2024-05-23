Italy’s Famous Chef Who Has Served Sebastian Vettel in the Past Ready to Greet Lewis Hamilton With Open Arms

After announcing his Ferrari move early this year, Lewis Hamilton made his first visit to Italy last weekend. While the Briton is still a Mercedes driver and will only join the Maranello-based outfit in 2025, Italy’s famous chef, who has served the likes of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the past, already has plans to greet the 39-year-old.

For the longest of times, it has been a ritual for Ferrari drivers to visit the Ristorante Montana in Fiorana. Ferrari’s current drivers – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – also visited the restaurant recently and clicked pictures with Italy’s famous chef, Mamma Rossella.

The most recent F1 personality to visit the Ristorante Montana was four-time champion Sebastian Vettel. Soon after the German former driver led tributes for Ayrton Senna in Imola, he made sure to make a stop at this restaurant.

Since most Ferrari drivers have visited this restaurant, Lewis Hamilton will also most likely visit it when he moves to Maranello next year. However, since the Briton is vegan, the restaurant may have to put in additional efforts to welcome him.

Lewis Hamilton has been a vegan since 2017

After realizing the benefits of being vegan, Lewis Hamilton shifted to this diet in 2017. The 39-year-old decided to move to this diet despite doctors advising him otherwise. Doctors were worried that moving to such a diet would mean that Hamilton’s protein intake would reduce and that the Briton may struggle to meet the demands of F1.

However, Hamilton has been on such a diet for the past seven years and has proven that F1 drivers can achieve the highest of successes despite being vegan. In order to get his protein intake, Hamilton consumes lentils, vegetables, and nuts.

During his other meals, Hamilton often has avocado and vegetable-based salads to get the rest of his nutrients. Other than this, he also enjoys having various smoothies and plant-based curries.

Hamilton once also credited his change in diet for being in the best shape he has ever been. He also believes he is able to recover much faster now, and all this has contributed to his continued success in F1.