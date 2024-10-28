“It’s a Little Dent”: McLaren Driver Not Confident About Lando Norris’ Title Prospects Despite a Big Gain in Mexico

Max Verstappen finished P6 in Mexico City last weekend, four places behind Lando Norris, which reduced the Red Bull driver’s lead at the top by 10 points. It was a huge boost for Norris, and the mood at the McLaren garage was positive. However, finishing ahead of Verstappen might prove to be just a bit too difficult for him.

On any other day, beating a Championship rival by a 10-point margin would be hugely impressive. But Sam Bird, McLaren’s Formula E driver, felt that Verstappen would need a huge swing to be brought to his knees.

“It’s a little dent,” said Bird, talking about Norris’ P2 finish in Mexico City. “Verstappen got hand on the trophy. I think something drastic would need to happen for Norris to have a realistic chance.”

Bird claimed that everyone in F1 is trying hard to sell this championship fight. However, that’s not the case. According to him, Verstappen “can sit at home for two races and only be three points behind if Norris wins both races.”

Bird admitted that as a McLaren driver, he supports Norris and wants him to win for the Papaya team. However, he noted that it would take a “heck of a swing” for things to change in the Brit’s favor.

While Verstappen may not make that ‘swing’ in the next race, reports from earlier this week suggested that the Dutchman could start with a disadvantage.

Verstappen to take an engine penalty

In the post-race interview, Verstappen claimed he couldn’t attack either McLaren or Ferrari, which he pointed out as a concern. On Monday, Red Bull Chief Advisor Helmut Marko admitted that Verstappen was losing pace compared to his rivals, and as a result, a new engine would be provided for him in Brazil.

If that is the way forward, Verstappen will have to serve a 10-place penalty. This presents a significant boost for Norris, who will be eager to secure an impressive haul in Sao Paulo.

Red Bull is reportedly considering switching Max Verstappen’s engine for the Brazilian GP, according to @KemalSengulll If this were to happen, he’d face a 5-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race, the final decision to be made by Thursday. pic.twitter.com/kjOUisgbGI — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) October 28, 2024

Norris has a chance to earn more points with the sprint race also in the mix. However, Ferrari poses a concern, having gained 19 points on the Woking-based team in the Constructors’ Championship.

With only 29 points separating the two historic rivals, McLaren will need to secure wins and prevent Ferrari from achieving yet another P1-2 result.