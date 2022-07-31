“They are healthy for your mentality” – 22 years old Yuki Tsunoda’s witty response about his favorite French cuisine

Japanese F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda is a foodie and is often clicked enjoying some wonderful cuisines from around the world, especially croissants.

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda gives a rib-tickling explanation about his love for French viennoiserie pastry, Croissant. He is a big foodie with a sense of taste.

Tsunoda is one of the most beloved drivers on the grid currently. This is mainly due to the humorous yet silly way he interacts with fans and talks about his interests.

The last season’s rookie joined Formula One replacing Daniil Kvyat. The Japanese driver has formed a strong partnership with teammate Pierre Gasly.

What are Yuki Tsunoda’s favourite cuisines from Europe?

The photographers are all around the paddock taking pictures of the drivers and the teams. Lewis Hamilton is perhaps the most famous of them all with his designer clothing choices.

Yuki Tsunoda on the other hand has a different taste altogether. Forget the unique clothing, the photographers clicked pictures of the Alpine driver with food!

During an interview with Red Bull, Tsunoda shared his favourite dishes from around the world. He is a fan of Fondue from Switzerland, and fish & chips from England when it comes to Europe.

The Japanese driver’s Witty reply about eating Croissant

However, there is one food dish that sticks right in the heart of the Japanese driver. Surprise, Surprise, it’s Croissant. Yuki Tsunoda came to the French Grand Prix to enjoy the famous pastry.

Formula One drivers are athletes on a strict diet to maintain weight and strength. Tsunoda was questioned about eating Croissant as an F1 driver, and he had a witty answer to it.

The driver explained: “Yes croissants are unhealthy as food but they are healthy as the way you’re feeling. They are healthy for your mentality.”

