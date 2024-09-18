McLaren Impressed by Gabriel Bortoleto in Tests; Only 2-Year-Loan Offered to Audi

F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto’s F1 future has taken a new turn, with McLaren not wanting to stay away from the Brazilian for long. While the Woking-based team allowed its academy driver to talk to Sauber for a possible seat in 2025, it does not want to let Bortoleto go away for more than two years.

According to the Portuguese website Grande Prime, Bortoleto was impressive in his tests in Austria earlier this week. Reportedly, the 19-year-old did better than any other rookie before him.

Sauber has had a long-standing interest in Bortoleto, with new boss Mattia Binotto aiming to sign him on a four-year deal. The Hinwil-based team, set to become Audi in 2026, is focused on securing long-term talent as they pursue F1 glory. However, McLaren CEO Zak Brown doesn’t want that to happen.

| NEW: Gabriele Bortoleto is reportedly a contender to join Sauber. Binotto is making moves. See below:https://t.co/p1ZaSqWmvF — formularacers (@formularacers_) August 2, 2024

As a result, Bortoleto‘s potential move to Sauber/Audi could be blocked. McLaren might be considering him as a future replacement for either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri, despite both drivers being on multi-year contracts because, in F1, the future is always uncertain.

McLaren is fine with letting Bortoleto go for two years, as Oscar Piastri’s contract expires in 2026. The papaya team wants Bortoleto in the wings, ready to step in if Piastri chooses to leave. Meanwhile, if Audi misses out on its target, there are plenty of other talents it can pursue.

Audi could turn to Williams.

With Bortoleto’s move in doubt, Sauber/Audi needs to start looking in another direction for a driver. Several options remain for the German team, with Franco Colapinto standing as the best prospect.

Having been hugely impressive in his first two races with Williams, the Argentine driver has come on the radar of many. The team Principal for the Grove-based outfit James Vowles has also started looking for options to get the youngster a full-time seat. Given the same, the two entities could unite.

Notably, the McLaren-Sauber disagreement could also work in favor of the Argentine. With Bortoleto not standing in the way, the 21-year-old could find a full-time seat for himself, having greatly impressed the grid already, thanks to his P8 finish in Azerbaijan last weekend.