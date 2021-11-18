“The team gave him the chance to do three seasons in F1″– Alfa Romeo boss hits back at Antonio Giovinazzi’s ‘ruthless F1’ comments after getting replaced by Guanyu Zhou

Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur responds to comments made by Antonio Giovinazzi after Guanyu Zhou replaced him for 2022.

On Wednesday, Alfa Romeo announced the appointment of Guanyu Zhou to partner Valtteri Bottas in 2022. This nails a coffin to Antonio Giovinazzi’s time with the team.

Not taking the news well, Giovinazzi shared a post with the most striking line, “but when money rules it can be ruthless”. Suggesting Zhou’s economic backing is a factor in his withdrawal from the starting Alfa Romeo seat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Giovinazzi 🇮🇹 (@antogiovinazzi99)

Certainly offended with the remark, Frederic Vasseur responds to Giovinazzi. He suggests the Italian race driver close that chapter and comments that he is not a fan of such an attitude.

“Well, honestly, I think it’s important for him to close the chapter, at least on this season, doing well on track,” said Vasseur on ‘This Week with Will Buxton’.

“I saw the comments. Honestly, I’m not a big fan of this kind of attitude: also because the team gave him the chance to do three seasons in F1, and Alfa Romeo allowed him to do three seasons in F1. Tons of drivers would have dreamed of doing it.

“Now he will have other challenges. He will have to do well in that other challenge, and perhaps he will come back in F1 in the future. But it’s a small world and we have to stay professional.”

Also read: Ferrari driver unveils disappointment on Instagram after getting snubbed for F1 with Guanyu Zhou to Alfa Romeo announcement

Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas- perfect balance

Vasseur claims that having a rookie and a veteran driver would be a good balance for the team. Moreover, the Finn’s inclusion in the setup would be a pivotal factor to their success ahead.

“He knew when he signed with us that it would be difficult for him to get the same results as Mercedes,” he said. “But on the other hand, we offered him something a bit different: that he will be central into the project and will be the key driver, and that is not being pessimistic with Zhou.

“He [Bottas] will bring the experience. He will be key for the development of the car, and he will key in the first races. I think for Valtteri it was important to have this position into a team.”

“When you are the teammate of Lewis [Hamilton], you know perfectly that it won’t be an easy place. But you will be a little bit in the shadow of your team-mate.”

“II think it’s an important step into the career of Valtteri, even if we don’t imagine fighting with Mercedes next year. The position into the team will be completely different and I think for him, and for his own perspective, this was an important step.”

Also read: Timo Glock feels Mercedes should have announced Valtteri Bottas to Alfa Romeo after end of season