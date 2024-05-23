mobile app bar

“It’s a Nightmare”: Mercedes Admin Leaves Kimi Antonelli in Eternal Horror After Butchering Italian Dishes

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

The Mercedes social admin sat down with the team’s hottest single-seater prospect, Kimi Antonelli recently to discuss Italian cuisine. Their conversation, however, took a bizarre turn for the 17-year-old as he witnessed his favorite dishes being turned into a literal “nightmare”.

In a video uploaded to X, Antonelli can be seen chatting with the Silver Arrows’ social media admin about some stellar Italian dishes. That said, the Admin suggested some really unsavory alternate ingredients to the F2 prodigy. This left the Mercedes protégé quite literally speechless by the end!

The segment started with the admin asking Kimi his thoughts about Pineapple on Pizza. Antonelli responded with an immediate, “No. Never.” The conversation then moved on to baked beans with Lasagna and ketchup with Bolognese. Antonelli couldn’t help himself but say, “It’s a nightmare. It will be a nightmare, to be honest.”

Throughout the video, the 17-year-old racing prodigy kept shaking his head. But the last straw for him was the admin’s suggestion of a pumpkin spice tiramisu. The horror on Antonelli’s face was evident as the Italian was left speechless and eyes wide open.

Is Kimi Antonelli the next Italian F1 star?

Recently, the young Italian racing driver has become a fan favorite. His exploits in the junior categories have earned him the trust of Mercedes and with the latest driver market rumors, the 17-year-old has caught the eyes of the media and fans, too.

A lot of speculation has been ongoing about Antonelli’s future in F1. Some ‘experts‘ have even touted him to be on the grid as soon as next year. The Silver Arrows have ensured that he gets the best preparation possible before making the big jump into F1.

Kimi got an opportunity to test proper F1 machinery courtesy of Mercedes. The Italian racing prodigy drove the 2021 spec Mercedes W12 at the Red Bull Ring, in Austria as part of a private test. Later, he also got behind the wheel of the Mercedes W13 at the Imola circuit.

Mercedes’ team principal, Toto Wolff has expressed his concerns about thrusting Antonelli into the limelight immediately. Hence, it might be a case of Antonelli settling into the F1 paddock at a team like Williams before debuting for the Mercedes team, much like his predecessor, George Russell.

