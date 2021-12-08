Who will win the 2021 F1 World Title if Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton finish the season on equal points?

Here’s what happens if the 2021 title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton ends with equal points for both drivers.

Hamilton’s victory in Saudi Arabia along with the bonus point for the fastest lap brought him level on points with Verstappen. As a result, the title rivals head into the final race of the season equal on points.

This is only the second time in history that we head to the final race with two contenders level on points. The last time it happened was back in 1974 when Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni were battling for the crown. The former came out on top at the final race in the United States by finishing ahead of the Swiss driver.

The crowning glory of winning an unprecedented eighth F1 world title? Or dethroning a legend to become champion for the first time? FIVE DAYS TO GO #F1 #HistoryAwaits @LewisHamilton @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/PSG4gDHPPy — Formula 1 (@F1) December 7, 2021

The last time a Championship was decided in the finale was in 2016 in Abu Dhabi. It was a tussle between the Mercedes drivers, Hamilton and his then teammate Nico Rosberg. The German driver finished 2nd in that race, but still went on to win the Driver’s Championship that evening.

Who stands tall at Abu Dhabi next weekend is yet to be seen. However, fans have wondering as to will finish P1 if both Max and Lewis finish with the same number of points.

How the Championship in Abu Dhabi will be decided?

It is important to note that Max Verstappen has won more races (9) this season than Lewis Hamilton (8).

Whoever finishes ahead in the top ten will become world champion, unless they finish in P9 and P10. In the case of finishing ninth and tenth the point for the fastest lap is very important.

If the bonus point goes to Verstappen in tenth with Hamilton ninth, they would score the same number of points. Verstappen would be crowned champion because of his higher number of wins in 2021.

ICYMI: Our top two are TIED on points with one round to go! Verstappen technically maintains the lead, as he has more wins (9) than Hamilton (8)#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/C201RydF4r — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2021

If Verstappen finishes 9th and Hamilton 10th with the extra point, both of them will score two points. The Red Bull and Mercedes drivers would be on equal points. As a result, the title would go to the former based on his number of wins.

If both drivers fail to finish the race or score any points altogether, the Dutchman would take the crown by virtue of winning more races than Hamilton.

What else can we expect in this blockbuster finale?

The above outcomes are the ones that are most likely to occur. However, there may be other factors at play in Abu Dhabi next Sunday.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas have both said they will give it their all to help their respective teammates win the title. If Lewis or Max find themselves stuck behind either Perez or Bottas, it could be a tough race for them.

On the other hand, a potential crash hasn’t been ruled out by many. The emotions are running very high in both garages and we have seen Verstappen driving ultra-aggressively in the last few races.

If the two drivers collide, none of them score any points. That makes Max the winner….unless the FIA decide to hand out one last penalty to the Red Bull in a season full of controversial incidents and verdicts.

