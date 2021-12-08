F1

“We are just very different personalities”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that his relationship with Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner will ‘probably never improve’

"We are just very different personalities": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that his relationship with Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner will 'probably never improve'
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"The way Dennis Rodman guarded Jordan and Pippen, I thought he might be better than me": Metta World Peace anoints The Worm as the NBA's greatest wing defender of all time on The Draymond Green Show
Next Article
Weather for Brisbane tomorrow: What is the weather forecast for AUS vs ENG Day 2 Gabba Test?
F1 Latest News
"We are just very different personalities": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that his relationship with Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner will 'probably never improve'
“We are just very different personalities”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that his relationship with Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner will ‘probably never improve’

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says that his rivalry with Red Bull boss Christian Horner…