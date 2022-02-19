“It’s always going to need more”– George Russell thinks FIA should compensate drivers for exploiting the rulebook

George Russell argues that FIA should compensate for the drivers exploiting the rulebook and set better governance standards.

The end of the 2021 season was one controversial sight to witness. George Russell was among the first drivers to show his disagreement with how the season was concluded.

Now, a couple of months after the end of the 2021 season, Russell talks about FIA’s readjustments after the controversy. He claims that FIA shall compensate for drivers exploiting the rulebook.

“Yeah, as the GPDA we did speak to the FIA and they were incredibly proactive straight away after Abu Dhabi to find better solutions. The VAR solution is great and it makes total sense to have further assistance, people analysing live and more input to get a quicker view and decision to be made.”

“Time’s progressed, things move on. The way that drivers are exploiting the rulebook is understandable and the FIA need to do more to compensate for that because every team, every driver is always going to look for a way to get the upper hand.”

“I think it will take some time to really refine but I do think it’s a step in the right direction. But it’s never enough. It’s always going to need more. With the VAR, the more things we do virtually can only be beneficial.”

George Russell drives his own Mercedes

On Friday, Mercedes revealed its car for the 2022 season. Along with Lewis Hamilton, Russell hit the road with the all-new W13 later that day. However, the storm Eunice caused a rare code red that led to Mercedes shakedown.

Speaking on the shakedown, Russell called it a crazy storm. But he points out that the car managed to hold itself, and from here, he looks forward to the first tests in Barcelona.

“The car handled I would say largely as we expected,” said Russell, quoted by Motorsport.com. “But equally with these conditions, in the wet and with the wind, there’s not a huge amount you can take from it.”

“So far, we are in a good place and I think we are in a good window ahead of Barcelona.”

