“I’m struggling to understand the regulations”- Jenson Button on the turn 6 incident on Lap 1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Former Drivers World Champion Jenson Button blames Max Verstappen on the incident of the turn 6 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

We all anticipated drama at the season finale and the Yas Marina Circuit did not disappoint

At turn 6 of the opening lap, Hamilton grabbed the lead off the line. An aggressive Verstappen dives for the inside at the first chicane due to which the Briton went off track. However, Max slowed down and gave the lead back to the 7 times World Champion.

Jenson Button backed his fellow Briton by stating:

“It was a very late lunge but it was always going to happen, Lewis knew he was coming. He pushed Lewis off the track – I guess – but he stayed on the track.

He further added: “I’m struggling to understand the regulations right now because obviously in Brazil there was no penalty, but they both drove off the circuit. Max stayed on the track this time.”

It’s a total lack of Consistency!

However, the Red Bull team boss was having a heated conversation with the Stewarts demanding justification even when there was no fault of his star driver side stating “It’s a total lack of consistency”!

“We are shocked at what the stewards did. Lewis Hamilton gained an advantage by going off track. He was supposed to concede the time but we didn’t see him doing that!” A raging Christian Horner argued with the race stewards Micheal Masi.