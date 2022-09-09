“It’s difficult to find a relationship like this”– Michael Schumacher talks about his special bond with Sebastian Vettel

Michael Schumacher talks about his relationship with Sebastian Vettel and why it has been so special since the latter stepped into F1.

In F1, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, two compatriots, shared a great camaraderie. The bond followed with Vettel taking special care of the former’s son Mick Schumacher in F1.

Like any other current driver, Vettel also adored the seven-time world champion. In return, Schumacher also built a huge admiration for Vettel and recognized his exceptional talent.

When he was in Mercedes, a Twitter video resurfaced showing Schumacher talking about his rivalry and a special friendship with the then Red Bull star.

“I know Sebastian [Vettel], since he was a little kid, and this puts a connection already,” said Schumacher. “Then he’s just a nice guy, and we get on well, we are friends, and to see him have success, it’s great. I really enjoy the way he has been successful this year.”

“The same time I very much look forward to fight him. And for me, I had no problems with many teammates to fight and go toabsolute maximum limits, step out of the car, hug each other and beer together and have fun.”

“I can very well differentiate with this one. And I feel Sebastian can do this as well. And that’s why our relationship is what it is. When we do our nations’ cup together, we have fun and we obviously been pretty successful.”

“But if you do the singles, yes we wanna fight each other as well. But this combination is a very truthful and special. Because in this world of ego, that you have to have, it’s difficult to find a relationship like this.”

Also read: F1 journalist claims Colton Herta move to AlphaTauri isn’t happening

Michael Schumacher will always be a big inspiration

Schumacher witnessed Vettel’s most successful year, and the four-time world champion would be glad to have him witness it. On several occasions, he has mentioned how big an inspiration Schumacher has been for Vettel.

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher talk about eachother(2/2) pic.twitter.com/of4hVZvBrJ — 윤슬비디오💟 (@shineonseb) July 12, 2022

Vettel has also equated Schumacher among the greatest sports personalities of all time, especially in F1. He reasoned that the seven-time world champion in his whole career had contested the titles.

Also read: Aston Martin to sign F2 championship leader with a $7 Million backing from sponsor