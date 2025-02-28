“It’s Extreme”: Lewis Hamilton on ‘Magic of Ferrari’ With ‘People Who Live and Breathe Ferrari’

Those chants of ‘Forza Ferrari’ and a sea of red in the stands in Monza is a sight that defines the passion of the Tifosi towards their beloved Ferrari team. Few drivers get the elite privilege of getting such a reception in the Scarlet red overalls of Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton will become the latest to join this exclusive club.

Having raced in front of Ferrari fans as a Mercedes driver for years, it will be a novel experience for Hamilton to absorb the Tifosi’s passion for him this season. When asked about how he has felt upon seeing this passion and love toward Ferrari, as an insider over the past month, Hamilton was initially lost for words. “It’s pretty extreme. It’s pretty incredible,” he said.

The British driver first landed in Maranello on January 20th for his first working day at Ferrari’s base. He interacted with the entire team during his initial week, getting to know the engineers and mechanics who have been working tirelessly to build his 2025 car.

Amid the simulator duties and him testing old Ferrari cars, Hamilton was privy to seeing the Tifosi react to his exhibition run in Fiorano. The 40-year-old would’ve been flabbergasted to see thousands of people eager to just get a glimpse of him. Hamilton expanded upon his thoughts during a presser at the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Recalling his experience of interacting with the people at Ferrari’s factory, Hamilton added, “Just seeing how passionate and excited everyone [is], walking around in departments, and see people who just live and breathe Ferrari.”

️ “Yes” – was Lewis Hamilton’s response to whether he thinks Ferrari is ready to win a world title… …and here’s why he’s so convinced: pic.twitter.com/Uf4QqzaucI — The Race (@wearetherace) February 19, 2025

The seven-time world champion understood the roots of the engineers’ passion for the Prancing Horse. “It’s what you grow up dreaming to work [for Ferrari] in those towns in Italy,” he added. Naturally, fulfilling their dream to work for Ferrari, any individual would be “incredibly proud” of themselves.

Hamilton could witness both sides of Ferrari’s ‘extreme’ passion

In his early days as a Ferrari driver, Hamilton feels quite content to receive all the love from the Tifosi. He elaborated how he couldn’t have imagined it when his peers were racing for Ferrari while he was racking up wins and titles at Mercedes.

The Briton mentioned Sebastian Vettel’s name multiple times during the presser in Bahrain, highlighting his close bond with the four-time world champion. Vettel drove for Ferrari for six seasons before an untimely exit put a blot on his time in red in 2020.

Regardless, Vettel’s peaks as a Ferrari driver really encompassed how F1 drivers could be on cloud nine when they are doing well for the Scuderia.

Hamilton also highlighted how Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have experienced the best treatment by the Tifosi as Ferrari has been on an improving trajectory in the past four years. He would be keen to witness the same. “To be on the receiving end of it, it’s a new experience,” he stated.

But Hamilton would also want to be wary of how a passionate fanbase like the Tifosi could pressure him if he is not performing well. Many drivers in the past have faced the pressure of not being able to perform and crumble under the weight of expectations at Ferrari.