“He Says I’m Overreacting”: Fussy Traveler George Russell Leaves GF Carmen Asking for Fans’ Opinion

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

George Russell & Carmen Mundt

After last weekend’s Singapore GP, Mercedes driver George Russell traveled to Malaysia, whereas his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt flew back home. During her journey from the airport, Russell made a ‘request,’ prompting her to ask fans online to judge his ‘unreasonable’ wishes.

Russell traveled to Kuala Lumpur to attend the 50th anniversary event for Mercedes’ sponsor, Petronas, which the Brackley-based team had celebrated at the Singapore GP. While he went for the event, Mundt was flying back home, leading Russell to request that she carry all of his luggage with her.

As a result, Mundt took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the stuffed trolley that Russell expected her to take home, which included two full-sized bags, a smaller trolley bag, a couple of duffel bags, and a handbag.

In her stories, Mundt wrote, “GR asked me to take all the luggage home with me… He says I am overreacting. Am I?” 

She added that given her ‘small stature’, asking her to carry this much luggage was stretching a request too far.

Though all of this was in good spirits and jest, she posted another story revealing that she had ultimately decided to carry Russell’s bags home. Mundt mentioned that she didn’t mind it since she was returning home after 20 days. She wrote, “I don’t care, as I’m finally going home after 20 days!!!'”

There’s still plenty of packing and traveling ahead for the couple this season. After a three-week break, the flying F1 circus will head to the American continent on October 18th. A triple-header awaits, featuring the US GP in Austin, followed by the Mexico City GP and the Sao Paulo GP in Brazil.

