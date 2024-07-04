“It’s Getting Personal”: Concerns Over Esteban Ocon’s Future Appear as His Conflict With Pierre Gasly Is Far From Over

It was a no-brainer that Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon won’t get along as teammates, given their shared contentious history. Now, it’s turning out that’s just how Ocon gets along with his teammates and it’s nothing personal. However, after the incidents of the Austrian GP, Sky Sports F1 expert Naomi Schiff asked the question, ‘Is it personal?’

The Alpine man closed the door on his teammate in front of his former teammate Fernando Alonso during the race at the Red Bull Ring. The move by Ocon to keep his teammate behind him even made the two-time champion go “Wow”.

Duel seru yang juga terjadi di GP Austria: duo Alpine gelud lagi. Gasly usai berhasil salip Ocon: “Ciao!” pic.twitter.com/9cqjuWYq6z — F1 Speed Indonesia (@f1speed_indo) July 1, 2024

Later in the race, Gasly caught up to his teammate and passed him with ease along with a cute “Ciao” on the radio for the world to hear. These incidents make Naomi Schiff believe it is getting personal which might hamper Ocon’s future in the sport.

Per Crash.net, she said, “He’s a driver without a drive, at the moment. I don’t know what he’s doing for himself, to the other teams up and down the paddock, to show that he’s a team player, and he’s doing everything he can to focus on the benefit of the team.”

“It felt as if they managed their relationship, Pierre and Esteban, until this point. Now it feels like it’s getting personal.”, Schiff added.

This incessant desire to battle with a teammate has alienated Ocon from the grid at the moment. This was the case with Fernando Alonso as well toward the end of their partnership at Alpine. It is slowly becoming the case with Gasly too toward the end of their partnership. However, currently, it’s Ocon who needs a seat in 2025 with his options boiling down to two.

What options does Ocon have for a drive in the 2025 season?

Esteban Ocon has proved himself to be a race winner in the past in by no means the fastest car. In fact, his consistent displays and experience in the sport since 2016. However, it’s his inability to get along with his teammates that is hampering his chances in the sport. Currently, he’s not on the shortlist for any of the top teams.

Despite his open invitation to Mercedes, Ocon only has Haas and Williams as two potential destinations. The #31 driver has been linked with both teams as they look to lock the driver lineup for 2025. However, it will all depend on and be revealed after the most sought-after driver, Carlos Sainz, makes his decision.

The entire grid is stuck in a limbo because of the Spaniard. Sainz’s decision will have a domino effect on the rest of the grid and the drivers still waiting for a seat.

Until then, all Ocon can do is play nice and showcase he is a driver who can help a team. So far, he’s done the exact opposite of that. Unless he can change the perspective around him soon, he might face difficulty finding a seat in the sport.