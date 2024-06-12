While Esteban Ocon Cried on Team Radio, Pierre Gasly Is Unbothered by It All: “Don’t Have to Make It Bigger Than It Is”

Alpine and Esteban Oconstand are at a crossroads with the team issuing questionable instructions during the Canadian GP. Unhappy, Ocon did not hold back when letting his feelings known on the radio. However, Pierre Gasly had a completely different outlook on the matter, especially since he benefitted from the team’s orders.

Quoted by RacingNews 365, Gasly does not understand the ruckus. Claiming to be faster on the hard tires, Pierre Gasly claimed that he had to move ahead so he could attack Daniel Ricciardo for P7. Thus, he added that there was no need to make a big deal out of the entire incident.

“I was faster on the hard tires at the end of the race and was right behind Daniel [Ricciardo]. When he overtook Esteban [Ocon] I also had to passed him to be able to attack Daniel in the last few laps. Unfortunately we lost some time there, but we shouldn’t make it bigger than it is.”

In the final laps of the race, Ocon’s engineer asked him to switch places with Gasly, who was in P10. Initially rejecting the idea, the 27-year-old reluctantly agreed to it, hoping he would earn the place back if Gasly was unable to overtake Ricciardo. However, as the race neared its end, Ocon came to know that he would remain in P10.

If I didn’t think Jack Doohan was in contention for the Alpine seat I’d muster all of my inner Ursula put a sea hag level curse on that french team. This radio transcript from Ocon to his engineers is beyond disheartening. pic.twitter.com/iMBTJYdcCI — Jenson Mutton هايدي (@MissOoo1g) June 10, 2024

Unhappy with the call, Esteban Ocon was at his sarcastic best during the radio call. Given Ocon’s race engineer had little to do with the strategy, the onus fell on the team principal. As such, Bruno Famin took it upon himself to explain the thinking behind the call.

Alpine Chief explains the reason behind the Esteban Ocon instruction

Addressing the decision, Bruno Famin detailed they did it in the “interest of the team.” Ocon was consuming a lot of power while also holding up the back of the grid. Meanwhile, both the Haas cars were piling on the pressure, meaning Gasly could’ve finished further back. As such, Alpine made the call to ensure both their drivers stayed in the points zone.

Playing the team game A huge thanks to @OconEsteban to help us bring home the three points. pic.twitter.com/yrhCxAVkyf — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) June 9, 2024

With the #31 driver far from happy with the result, chances are that an internal conflict might take shape in Alpine. But Famin asserts that all is well within the Enstone-based team. Per Famin, there is “no real friction” between Ocon and Gasly away from the tracks. As for the backlash from Ocon, Famin said that no driver would be happy to concede their position to their teammate, and this was an example of the same.