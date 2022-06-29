“It’s getting ridiculous when even McLaren can’t develop their cars!”- F1 Twitter bashes budget cap rules as Andreas Seidl confirms withdrawal from further development

McLaren fans won’t be happy to hear that the team have stopped prioritizing developments for the 2022 season.

The introduction of budget caps into F1 has been controversial to say the least. Some teams like Alfa Romeo have been speaking for it since it’s inception, but the bigger teams like Red Bull and Mercedes and often spoken against.

McLaren is the latest victim of these budget constraints. To adhere to the $140 million limit, the Woking based outfit have been forced to stop any major development. Team principal Andreas Seidl confirmed this in an earlier interview as quoted by Motorsport.

⚠️ | Andreas Seidl has admitted McLaren has been forced to “put the handbrakes” on development, due to the budget cap. [https://t.co/5bZjK0Auoa] — F24 (@Formula24hrs) June 29, 2022

“Hopefully it is not just us who had to pull the handbrake in terms of further developments,” he said. “But there are also the restrictions you have nowadays with further limited wind tunnel time, so you really need to be very careful with how you use your wind tunnel time.”

“The main thing at the moment is still to try to unlock more performance from the package we are having,” Seidl added.

Also read: “Nelson Piquet is currently the driver of the worst president in our history” – 210 million books selling author extends apologies to Lewis Hamilton

Fans urge McLaren to act smartly with budget cap

The fact that McLaren were toe to toe with Ferrari just 12 months ago, makes this news even more concerning. On top of that, their start to 2022 hasn’t been optimal and a halt on developments will lead to further problems.

If the other midfield teams like Alpine or Alfa Romeo get in upgrades, McLaren fans may be in for even worse news now.

Fans on Twitter were not happy to see the team from Surrey give up so early into the season. Their disappointment was also directed towards the budget cap, and some went as far as asking for it to be removed.

I think it’s getting ridiculous when McLaren can’t develop their cars — Tomislav Celić 🇭🇷 (@celkiboi) June 29, 2022

Great googily moogily. What a disaster 22 Mclaren has been. Pretty crazy people were blaming it all on Ricc early on. — Mackey (@gasmackerson) June 29, 2022

I think because of inflation the cost cap needs to be revised. I absolutely agree with the cost cap but it needs to take inflation and the cost of buying and development into account. — Craig Tilley 🇺🇦🌻 (@CraigTilley95) June 29, 2022

McLaren and their star driver Lando Norris will take part in their home race next weekend. All teams and drivers travel to Silverstone for the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Also read: “Son, I’ve given you a chance” – Lawrence Stroll urged to sack Lance Stroll from Aston Martin