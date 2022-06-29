“Son, I’ve given you a chance” – Lawrence Stroll urged to sack Lance Stroll from Aston Martin

Lawrence Stroll urged to sack his son Lance Stroll from the Aston Martin team as he constantly gets outperformed by Sebastian Vettel.

Lance Stroll has been unable to deliver satisfactory performance. The Canadian is struggling with his car and his highest finish this season has been P10.

He has achieved P10 on three occasions in Imola, Miami and Montreal and stands at P18 in the championship standings with three points.

Following his lack of improvement this season, former F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes that it is now time for the team owner, Lawrence Stroll to have an honest conversation with his son.

Herbert said, “I sometimes think there is a certain time that, if it doesn’t quite happen, Lawrence has got to go ‘son, I’ve given you a chance. It isn’t quite working out, and I’ve got to do what’s right for the team.”

Herbert believes that it is now down to Lance to deliver on the track and be consistent with it.

Sebastian Vettel is constantly outperforming Lance Stroll

Going into the tenth round of racing in the 2022 season, Stroll has admitted that he is not feeling comfortable in the car.

“I still feel like I’m not really that confident in the car and feeling very precise, and just predictable in the car,” he said.

#AMuS Vettel got 13 of the 16 World Championship points for the team, although he had to skip the first two races due to COVID-19. In the qualifying duel, he clearly has a 6-1 lead over Lance Stroll. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, his teammate Sebastian Vettel has been outperforming Stroll in the same car. Despite missing the first two races of the season as Vettel tested Covid-19 positive, the four-time world champion has bagged 13 points and sits 14th in the standings.

