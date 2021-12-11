“It’s going to be a tough weekend for us” – Aston Martin hoping to end the season with a double-points finish at Abu Dhabi

“It’s going to be a tough weekend for us” – Aston Martin duo Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll are eager to end their disappointing first season on a high at Abu Dhabi.

Aston Martin entered F1 this season with high hopes of competing for podiums but instead has had to settle for a disappointing P7 finish in the Constructors’ Standings.

Sebastian Vettel is not expecting a lot from his team in the season finale at Abu Dhabi too, but the champion he is, will give everything to end the season on a high.

“Well, we’ll see. No miracles that we can expect, unfortunately, but we’ll see. It’s going to be a tough weekend for us.

“I think we were 10th and 14th in the afternoon, I think the truth is probably somewhere in the middle. So we’ll take it from there and hopefully, we’ll have a better day tomorrow and manage to finish on a good qualifying.

“I think it’s good, I like it. I think it makes the track a lot faster, so it’s exciting.

“I think some of the strange corners have disappeared, and we have some new ones – especially the banked corner around Turn 9 is quite good fun.

“So still learning a little bit, but it seems like good fun.”

A journey just beginning. 2021 marked @AstonMartinF1‘s return to the #F1 grid, and you’ve been with us all the way. 💚#IAM pic.twitter.com/mQf8XdYoQ2 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 9, 2021

Lance Stroll eager to finish disappointing season on a high

The Canadian has been surprisingly underwhelming this season, with teammate Vettel doing the bulk of the team’s scoring. Like Vettel, he would be desperate to score some points and salvage the season, somewhat.

“It was good to experience the new Yas Marina Circuit layout today. It is definitely faster and has more flow to it, which makes it cool and fun to drive. We were able to complete our programme today and put in some good laps.

“We have learned a lot across the two sessions, so now it is about reviewing the data and trying to extract some more performance ahead of qualifying tomorrow.”

Read More “That I think is the main weakness” – Sebastian Vettel highlights the element holding back Aston Martin in their debut F1 season