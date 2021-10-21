“It’s going to very close and I am looking forward to it”: Max Verstappen feels he has a good chance of winning the US Grand Prix this weekend

Max Verstappen seems to be very confident about his chances ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Formula 1 returns to the US after a one-year hiatus. The race did not take place last year due to the Covid 19 pandemic. A lot of drivers are excited to be back Stateside, including Championship leader Verstappen.

Max Verstappen is currently leading the championship by just 6 points. The battle for the title resumes this weekend in the Lone Star State. The last two races have not been perfect for Red Bull.

Mercedes have been better overall, and it has led to many people questioning the team’s Championship charge moving forward. Although the odds favour the Silver Arrows, Verstappen feels that he and his teammate have a good chance of getting back on top of the podium.

We have always been very competitive in the COTA, says Verstappen

Verstappen feels that they have always been very competitive in Austin, and the team feels they have a decent shout at getting the win this time.

“We have always been competitive in the US and have got close to some good results,” he said. “It’s about converting that into a win now. We go to every track now knowing that we can fight at least for a podium now. Also a win now and that is different to past years.”

Shooting hoops and changing tyres in Houston 🏀 Thanks for having us @Mobil1 👋 pic.twitter.com/cRY4YXVGqx — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 20, 2021

“The team is focused on doing the best we can and always trying to win the race. That will be no different in Austin. It will be another close battle this weekend and I am looking forward to that.”

Mercedes have been running away with the Constructors’ and Drivers’ championship for the last seven years. This season, Red Bull and Max Verstappen have made it very difficult for the Brackley based team.

With just 6 points separating the two with six races to go, we are in for an exciting end to the 2021 F1 season.