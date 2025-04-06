“It’s Like Married Couples”: F1 Champ Is Astonished by ‘Horrid’ Ferrari Radio Comments

Ferrari’s championship ambitions for the 2025 season seem to be slipping further with each passing race. Performance issues continue to plague the team, and despite hopes of a turnaround in Japan, the SF-25 once again looked well off the pace. Even more concerning, however, was the visibly tense atmosphere within the team.

It was clear after Saturday’s qualifying that Ferrari wouldn’t be in the fight for victory. Charles Leclerc started P4, with Lewis Hamilton in P8—and the only change on race day was Hamilton gaining a single position.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc have been struggling to extract the maximum from the SF-25, and their race engineers seem to be facing similar difficulties. Throughout the race, both drivers voiced frustration over the quality of feedback from the pit wall, with several radio exchanges carrying a clear undertone of passive-aggressiveness.

LAP 40/53 : FERRARI’s radio comms are the only entertainment one can get #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/RizdsBgRLn — Hamilton Insights (@LH44_insights) April 6, 2025

It was uncomfortable to hear them trying to communicate. Neither side was clear in their responses, which only added fuel to the fire. Damon Hill felt the same, and he voiced his opinion taking to X (formerly Twitter).

“Bloody hell. Ferrari radio coms! It’s like married couples!” the 1996 world champion wrote.

Bloody hell. Ferrari radio coms! It’s like married couples! #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) April 6, 2025

Fans pointed out to Hill that this tension could persist for the rest of the season. Many believe that frustrations between the drivers and engineering staff are bound to grow after a disappointing start to the 2025 campaign. Even in the opening round, there were early signs of strain between Hamilton and his race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

And it’s going to be a loooong season — Zuzu Pesteleu (@Zuzu_Pesteleu) April 6, 2025

Nevertheless, Ferrari will take some solace in having enjoyed a far better weekend compared to their outing in China two weeks ago.

At the Shanghai International Circuit, both Leclerc and Hamilton were disqualified—Leclerc for an underweight car and Hamilton for excessive plank wear, as reported by the FIA’s technical delegate. In contrast, the team secured 18 points, which took them up to P4 in the standings, 16 points ahead of Williams.

Hamilton sure Ferrari can bounce back

The seven-time world champion is still adapting to Ferrari. He’s understanding the ropes of a team that he spent most of his F1 career fighting against. Plus, Ferrari is working hard to expand the car’s operating window to make it more comfortable for Leclerc and Hamilton to drive.

The Briton is confident that better results are on the way. Not just for himself, but the team as a whole. “I have absolute, 100 per cent faith in this team,” he stated.

Taking the positives into the next two weeks pic.twitter.com/xTzK5ccDY3 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 6, 2025

“Of course, we’ve gone through everything in the factory and there have been lots of learnings. We take the highs and lows together as a team.”

Japan marked the first race of the season’s first triple-header. With little time to regroup, the Italian team now heads to Bahrain before wrapping up the stretch in Saudi Arabia. For Hamilton and Ferrari, the objective is clear: a return to the podium.