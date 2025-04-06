mobile app bar

“It’s Like Married Couples”: F1 Champ Is Astonished by ‘Horrid’ Ferrari Radio Comments

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
21.03.2025, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Formel 1 Großer Preis von China 2025, im Bild Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Scuderia Ferrari HP, Charles Leclerc (

21.03.2025, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Formel 1 Großer Preis von China 2025, im Bild Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Scuderia Ferrari HP, Charles Leclerc | Credits- IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Ferrari’s championship ambitions for the 2025 season seem to be slipping further with each passing race. Performance issues continue to plague the team, and despite hopes of a turnaround in Japan, the SF-25 once again looked well off the pace. Even more concerning, however, was the visibly tense atmosphere within the team.

It was clear after Saturday’s qualifying that Ferrari wouldn’t be in the fight for victory. Charles Leclerc started P4, with Lewis Hamilton in P8—and the only change on race day was Hamilton gaining a single position.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc have been struggling to extract the maximum from the SF-25, and their race engineers seem to be facing similar difficulties. Throughout the race, both drivers voiced frustration over the quality of feedback from the pit wall, with several radio exchanges carrying a clear undertone of passive-aggressiveness.

It was uncomfortable to hear them trying to communicate. Neither side was clear in their responses, which only added fuel to the fire. Damon Hill felt the same, and he voiced his opinion taking to X (formerly Twitter).

“Bloody hell. Ferrari radio coms! It’s like married couples!” the 1996 world champion wrote.

Fans pointed out to Hill that this tension could persist for the rest of the season. Many believe that frustrations between the drivers and engineering staff are bound to grow after a disappointing start to the 2025 campaign. Even in the opening round, there were early signs of strain between Hamilton and his race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

Nevertheless, Ferrari will take some solace in having enjoyed a far better weekend compared to their outing in China two weeks ago.

At the Shanghai International Circuit, both Leclerc and Hamilton were disqualified—Leclerc for an underweight car and Hamilton for excessive plank wear, as reported by the FIA’s technical delegate. In contrast, the team secured 18 points, which took them up to P4 in the standings, 16 points ahead of Williams.

Hamilton sure Ferrari can bounce back

The seven-time world champion is still adapting to Ferrari. He’s understanding the ropes of a team that he spent most of his F1 career fighting against. Plus, Ferrari is working hard to expand the car’s operating window to make it more comfortable for Leclerc and Hamilton to drive.

The Briton is confident that better results are on the way. Not just for himself, but the team as a whole. “I have absolute, 100 per cent faith in this team,” he stated.

“Of course, we’ve gone through everything in the factory and there have been lots of learnings. We take the highs and lows together as a team.” 

Japan marked the first race of the season’s first triple-header. With little time to regroup, the Italian team now heads to Bahrain before wrapping up the stretch in Saudi Arabia. For Hamilton and Ferrari, the objective is clear: a return to the podium.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these