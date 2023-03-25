“Fernando Alonso Is Bigger Than the Team”: F1 Journalist Reckons Lawrence Stroll Is Envious of 2X Champion’s Success

Fernando Alonso has been on a roll recently. The Spaniard sits 3rd in the driver’s championship standings having secured 2 podiums in the first two races of the season with his new team Aston Martin.

While the 2x world champion has reaped the benefits of AMR23’s performance, his teammate hasn’t been so lucky. Lance Stroll had just recovered from a bike accident ahead of the season opener in Bahrain.

He impressed everyone by securing 6th and driving with pins inserted in his wrist. But the Canadian was forced to retire by his team in the following Saudi Arabian GP.

Last Sunday, Fernando Alonso became the oldest driver since Jacques Laffite in 1985-1986 to take back-to-back podiums in #F1. When age is actually just a number for Fernando.#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/GDWXifZ87x — F1 StatsGuru (@f1statsguru) March 24, 2023

Alonso has enjoyed the hype and attention following his success. And this could upset team owner Lawrence Stroll, worrying about his son’s lack of results in equal machinery.

Fernando Alonso is becoming bigger than the team

F1 journalist Peter Windsor claims on his Youtube Channel, Alonso is clearly the favorite within the team. After two podiums and with all the experience he carries he has established himself as the number one driver.

Windsor claims, “At the end of the race, all the Aston Martin mechanics were cheering for Fernando who is ‘Mr. Charm, Mr. Charisma.'” The crew was cheering the Spaniard’s name to the tune of The White Stripe’s number, “Seven Nation Army.”

Let’s hear it, team… 🗣 Ohhhhhh Fernando Alonso!#SaudiArabianGPpic.twitter.com/cAK2dWWxFo — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 21, 2023

But Windsor claims the 2x champions’ favoritism might not sit well with Lawrence Stroll. The $3.6 Billion worth Canadian Businessman wants to see his son step on the podium as much as Alonso.

He added, “I’m not sure Stroll senior will be happy the way things are going. This is Fernando becoming bigger than the team and he’ll be thinking, ‘What’s happening with my son? Why has he retired? What’s going on?’”

Windsor believes that it could be just him exaggerating the nuances. But Alonso has a history of converting calm into chaos easily in his past teams. And an issue like this could easily spoil the momentum of the Silverstone-based outfit.

Alonso integral to Aston Martin’s success

Lawrence Stroll is a great admirer of Fernando Alonso. The Canadian considers the 2x champion as one of the best drivers in the sport. Interestingly, the Spaniard and Stroll know each other for a while.

“I’ve known Fernando for a while, as has Lance. When Fernando was a driver in the Ferrari Formula 1 team, Lance was in the Ferrari Driver Academy.”

Since becoming the Chairman of Aston Martin, Stroll has changed the team’s fortunes. He has invested heavily in their new Silverstone facility, including a Wind Tunnel.

Stoll’s target is that the team should compete for wins in a couple of years. And in 5 years, Aston Martin will be capable of challenging for the title.

“We were all very proud of him” ❤️ Wholesome stuff from Fernando Alonso about Lance Stroll’s incredible recovery to race in Bahrain 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9UOK29GFf3 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 16, 2023

The team owner was pleased with the 41-year-old’s podium in Bahrain. He said, “We have a vision. We are going to win. We are following what I said two years ago. This is the first step we’ve taken in the journey.”

Alonso plays a crucial part, in guiding the team with his winning experience. He has a 2-year contract with Aston and citing his age, wouldn’t be racing for too long. Though if his current performances extend, there is a possibility that Lance Stroll could be overshadowed by his senior teammate.