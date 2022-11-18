When Kimi Raikkonen made a bizzarely sexist comment during an Ice Racing event in Russia

Aug 20, 2022; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kimi Raikkonen sits on the pit wall during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2007 World champion Kimi Raikkonen went on an ice racing adventure with Charles Pic and Natalie Pinkham. This event took place back in 2014.

Kimi Raikkonen announced his comeback in Formula One in style. Securing a seat with Lotus F1 racing, he secured wins and over-exceeded the team’s expectations.

Apart from racing, the Finnish driver loves snow. Throughout his childhood, he grew up driving on the silky ice with no fear at all. He helped Sky Sports’ presenter Natalie Pinkham with some insights on driving on the ice.

Kimi Raikkonen’s Ice Racing in Russia alongside former F1 drivers

Kimi Raikkonen took part with Charles Pic in Russia’s The Race of Stars event. Moreover, there was plenty of other ex-Formula One drivers as well.

Driving with Renault Duster and Logan, the 2007 world champion defeated Kirill Ladygin, a Russian world rally driver as well. He was fast and won a featured race.

There was plenty of involvement by outsiders as well. One of them was Natalie Pinkman who drove sitting beside Raikkonen learning how to drive on the ice.

Evgeny spent this weekend with F1 star Kimi Raikkonen as the pairing both contested the ‘Race of Stars’ in Moscow pic.twitter.com/gogV58pMX2 — Qatar M-Sport WRT (@QMWRT) February 24, 2013

A sexist joke by the 2007 World Champion that did not impress Natalie Pinkham

Kimi Raikkonen sat on the passenger seat beside Pinkham. The presenter had to impress the former world champion through her driving skills.

The Iceman was laughing out loud and was having a great time. While Pinkham was seeking advice on driving better, the ex-Ferrari driver could not help but just laugh.

In one instance, there was a sexist comment by Raikkonen where he generalized women crashing their cars. Despite taking it in a humor sense, it did not go down well with the viewers.

After the event, all the parties had a memorable experience. The ex-Alfa Romeo driver flew from Barcelona to Russia in a span of a few hours for the event. Talk about commitment to a racing event from Raikkonen.