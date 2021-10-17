F1

“It’s much easier to beat your own teammate”– Max Verstappen claims it was easier for Nico Rosberg to beat Lewis Hamilton than for Red Bull ace in 2021

"It's much easier to beat your own teammate"– Max Verstappen claims it was easier for Nico Rosberg to beat Lewis Hamilton
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Khris Middleton has turned Giannis into the GOAT!": NBA community finds shocking similarities between the Bucks stars as the Greek Freak shows off his brand-new jumper
Next Article
Sheffield Shield 2021-22: Marnus Labuschagne suffers in agony after Brendan Doggett delivery hits in abdominal region
F1 Latest News
"You really need Uncle Marko"– Former F1 driver thinks Pierre Gasly has been "f****d" by Red Bull, Marko
“You really need Uncle Marko”– Former F1 driver thinks Pierre Gasly has been “f****d” by Red Bull, Marko

Dutch former F1 driver Christijan Albers thinks that Pierre Gasly has been let down by…