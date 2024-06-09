mobile app bar

“It’s Not Because of the Car”: Helmut Marko Pinpoints What Caused Sergio Perez’s Q1 Exit

Tanish Chachra
Published

Less than a week after signing a two-year contract extension with Red Bull, Sergio Perez gets knocked out of Q1 during qualifying ahead of the Canadian GP. Disappointed, Marko reveals that the RB20 (arguably the fastest car of the session) is not to be blamed. It is Perez, who needs to find the answer.

“It’s not because of the car. You can see that from Max. I think it’s more psychological. It was close and when the conditions change, he finds it much harder. But the fact that it is now the third time is painful,” said Marko as per GPBlog.

With Mercedes finally managing to pull off a good qualifying session, the F1 grid could see four teams in the mix for winning races now. As such, Perez finishing P16 in qualifying in Canada will be a worrying sign for Red Bull. Especially because he just signed a contract tying him to the team until 2026.

Qualifying has been Perez’s biggest weakness by far since his Red Bull struggles began. However, he would generally compensate for the same through his race pace. And with the fastest car at his behest, this wasn’t a major issue for the last two years.

But with the ever-closing field, where winners of the last three races have been three different drivers, Perez doesn’t hold a similar advantage at the front anymore.

Will Red Bull pull the plug on Sergio Perez?

Perez’s decent camaraderie with Max Verstappen convinced Red Bull to continue with the current pairing. However, with this performance (Canada) not being an anomaly by Perez, Red Bull will be wary of their chances of retaining the Constructors’ title.

Over the years, Red Bull hasn’t hesitated in pulling the plug on a non-performing driver and Perez can see the same fate if his performances don’t improve. For the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, however, sacking Perez will be a financial disaster.

But going by stats, Perez has been nowhere near his teammate Verstappen. Ever since the two were paired in 2021, the Mexican race driver failed to make it into Q3 17 times. 12 times more than Verstappen.

By the time a decision regarding Perez’s future is made, however, the options in the market could be very different.

