F1

“It’s not been the easiest or smoothest running, we have some obstacles to overcome”: Seven-Time World Champion Lewis Hamilton speaks out on the W13’s performance and how changes have to be made ahead of the start of the season

"I think, it is still difficult to fully understand everything"- Lewis Hamilton speaks for the first time on the Abu Dhabi GP and reveals that he still hasn't fully made peace with it
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Final match?
Next Article
“I killed a mountain lion with my bare hands”: Wilt Chamberlain spread the gospel of his ‘superhuman’ nature by claiming to have killed a lion
F1 Latest News
"I think, it is still difficult to fully understand everything"- Lewis Hamilton speaks for the first time on the Abu Dhabi GP and reveals that he still hasn't fully made peace with it
“It’s not been the easiest or smoothest running, we have some obstacles to overcome”: Seven-Time World Champion Lewis Hamilton speaks out on the W13’s performance and how changes have to be made ahead of the start of the season

Lewis Hamilton sparks doubt over the performance of the new Mercedes W13 ahead of the…