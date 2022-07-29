“It’s not my decision”: Sebastian Vettel claims has no say in Aston Martin appointing Mick Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel claims he has no say in Aston Martin appointing Mick Schumacher as his replacement from 2023 season onwards.

On Thursday, Sebastian Vettel gave a shocking news to the whole F1 community when he said he would be retiring from the sport at the end of the season.

The whole internet witnessed the tributes followed for him. However, it also started the conversation about who would replace him at Aston Martin in 2023.

Mick Schumacher, who also sees Vettel as his mentor, is among the leading candidates. It was also reported that the four-time world champion recommended his name.

But he now claims that he doesn’t have a say in who would replace him for the next season. He says whatever the team would see fit would be the right candidate.

“I do have my opinion. I mean, I think very highly of Mick Schumacher,” said Vettel. “I’m obviously not entirely objective, because I’m very close to him. But I do think he’s a great driver.”

mick schumacher and sebastian vettel are one of the best duos this sport has pic.twitter.com/XSwx3QLLDs — andy (@iiiuminateandy) April 23, 2022

“And he’s a learner, he keeps learning when others sort of stall, or stop making progress. So he does have qualities, but he’s also very young still, and doesn’t have a lot of experience.”

“So I don’t know, it’s not my decision. If I’m asked I will give my opinion and not hold back, but in the end the team has to make that decision.”

Never say never says Mick Schumacher

Meanwhile, several f1 drivers were asked whether they would be eyeing a move to Aston Martin amidst sudden change in drivers’ market. Most of the drivers snubbed the suggestion seeing the Silverstone-based team’s condition on the grid.

However, Schumacher didn’t deny the move to Aston Martin and said never say never. But also argued that he has some objectives to complete at Haas.

“Well, you know, obviously, I think there’s still lots to do here,” he said. “So that’s where my focus lies at the moment. And, you know, what the future brings we will see.

“I never say never. But, you know, obviously, my focus is Budapest right now with Haas.”

