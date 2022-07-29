F1

“It’s not my decision”: Sebastian Vettel claims has no say in Aston Martin appointing Mick Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel claims he has no say in Aston Martin appointing Mick Schumacher as his replacement from 2023 season onwards.
Tanish Chachra

