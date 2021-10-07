“It’s not really going to change my life”– Max Verstappen claims he would consider 2021 successful even if he finishes second in the championship fight

“It’s not really going to change my life”– Max Verstappen feels failing to win the championship would still be a success for him.

Max Verstappen is one of the two protagonists of this year’s drivers’ championship and has a realistic chance to gran his hands, for which he has been waiting for around six years now.

However, he is competing against the most successful F1 driver and seven-time world champions Lewis Hamilton, so the competition is tough, considering that after 15 races, the difference between them is only two points.

If Max Verstappen wins the championship this year, he will become the first World champion since Niki Lauda to never compete against Michael Schumacher pic.twitter.com/otzOsTM7sD — Scott (@cholestrolI) October 4, 2021

Verstappen realizes this fact, and that’s why he claims it wouldn’t be a failure if he finishes second in this year’s championship, and his life would remain the same.

“I always do my best and I know that the team is also doing the best they can,” he said. “If that’s going to be at the end of the year first, that’s, of course, an amazing achievement and that’s what we work for, right?”

“But even if we would finish second, I think we still would have had a great season. And at the end of the day, it’s not really going to change my life. I enjoy what I’m doing and I think that’s also very important. So for me, there is not much to worry about, really.”

Red Bull is not stressed about it

Mercedes have managed to conquer all the world titles in the turbo-hybrid era, and it would be pressurizing Red Bull, as they are so close to ending that streak, but Verstappen claims his team doesn’t stress itself with it.

“You shouldn’t really stress it. I mean, I know that my team does the best they can, right? And they expect that for me and I always try to get the best out of that.”

“We are fully committed, of course, to try and make this a success together. But you cannot force things, you just have to work well and work hard together and then we’ll find out at the end of the season where that will put us. Is that first, is that second, we don’t know.”