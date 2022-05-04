“It’s one of the crown jewels of our sport” – Lewis Hamilton warns F1 against getting rid of Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton does not want the Monaco Grand Prix to be removed from the F1 calendar to bring in new races.

Lewis Hamilton is not in favour of the removal of the historic Monaco Grand Prix from the F1 calendar to bring in new races. F1 boss Stefano Domenicali had recently indicated that the Monca GP was not enough to fit into the calendar.

The contract of the Monaco GP will end at the end of the 2022 season thus raising speculations that the event could get removed from the schedule in the upcoming seasons.

Furthermore, these fears were even more accentuated after the F1 announced the entry of the new Las Vegas GP in 2023. But Hamilton feels like the historic track should be a part of the sport and not be removed from the schedule.

The seven-time world champion called the venue a “crown jewel” and does not want to lose it. He said, “There are good bits… I guess that the difficult part is that the racing itself is not that spectacular. But everyone that goes enjoys it. It is a prime location.”

Lewis Hamilton thinks Monaco does not have a lot of space

Hamilton has won the race in Monaco race three times. There are only four drivers who have won the Grand Prix in Monaco more than the Briton – Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost and Graham Hill.

Even though the seven-time world champion thinks that adjusting the track in Monaco is not easy, he said that it is appealing to the drivers.

“Adjusting the track is not easy, because it’s the second smallest country in the world. I think it’s the second or third smallest country? Second, right? And so, yeah, we don’t have a lot of space there.”

“Many of us live in Monaco. But it is just that that icon status it has, the history that it has that is so appealing to drivers, but also I think to those that are watching,” he said.

