F1

“It’s one of the most painful things that can happen”– Max Verstappen talks about extreme physical pain he suffered before overtaking Lewis Hamilton during the final lap of Abu Dhabi GP 2021

"It’s one of the most painful things that can happen"– Max Verstappen talks about extreme physical pain he suffered before overtaking Lewis Hamilton during the final lap of Abu Dhabi GP 2021
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“I said when you’re 40, it starts to be downhill: Sebastian Vettel recalls funny conversation he had with Michael Schumacher following the completion of the Race Of Champions
Next Article
"You could say that he is really Dutch"– Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn't do bullsh** and talks about his humility
F1 Latest News
"You could say that he is really Dutch"– Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn't do bullsh** and talks about his humility
“You could say that he is really Dutch”– Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn’t do bullsh** and talks about his humility

Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn’t do bullsh** and is very humble and far from…