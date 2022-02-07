“Recycling the pictures and livery?”: F1 Twitter reacts as Red Bull use the same picture to tease their 2021 and 2022 car launch

Red Bull have posted a picture on their Twitter account, teasing their car launch, but it was apparently the same picture they used in 2021.

The 2022 F1 season is just over a month away. We’re now just a few weeks from pre-season testing and F1 teams are gearing up for their respective car launch events.

So far, we’ve only seen Haas unveil their 2022 car. Red Bull is next in line, with the Milton-Keynes team scheduled to show the world their new car on 9th February.

The only team that hasn’t announced their car reveal date yet is Williams. Alfa Romeo Racing on the other hand will unveil their car on the 27th of February, two days after pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Two days before the unveiling of the RB18, the outfit took to twitter to offer fans a small glimpse of the chassis. At least, that’s what fans thought it was. Soon, people on Twitter pointed out the fact that Red Bull used the exact same picture back in 2021.

Here’s how F1 twitter reacted to Red Bull’s ‘teaser’.

Surprisingly enough, the Red Bull twitter admin actually acknowledged the fact that they used an old picture. They replied to one of the comments with a message saying, “You’ve got us caught here”.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admits that the team love a ‘no risk, no fun mentality’

In a recent interview, Marko opened up about Red Bull’s signing of Max Verstappen. The Milton-Keynes outfit was a bit apprehensive about signing Verstappen due to this relative inexperience in the sport. Marko also revealed that Mercedes were in contention for his signature.

Today we know that Verstappen repaid the faith Red Bull showed in him. The 24-year dethroned Lewis Hamilton to win the 2021 World Championship.

The Austrian team advisor admits that they believe in ‘risk-reward’ approach when it comes to making decisions.

“Of course, we knew that Max was talking to Mercedes as well,” said the 78-year old. But with Mercedes, he wouldn’t have come to Formula 1 so quickly.”

“They don’t take those risks with a newcomer. But my plan to sign him and put him into Formula 1 straight away wasn’t to outdo Mercedes. It was simply because I saw that he was ready for Formula 1 and that turned out to be the case.”

“I would say in general, Red Bull is different compared to Mercedes. We have much more of a ‘no risk, no fun’ mentality.”