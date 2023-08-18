“It’s Over”: 38 YO Lewis Hamilton Told to Wave the White Flag in No Win Situation With Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are undoubtedly two of the greatest drivers on the current grid with multiple championships to their name. Hamilton has won seven while Verstappen has won two. Since both these drivers have been so successful, there is a continuous argument about who is better. F1 expert Eddie Jordan seems to have given the perfect analysis for the same. While speaking on the most recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast, the 75-year-old explained why he believes Hamilton will be no match for Verstappen if the two drove the same car at this point of time.

Moreover, it is not just Jordan that has seemed to suggest the same. Hamilton himself has admitted (as quoted by crash.net) recently that he has not been able to utilize his driving skills “to make up for the deficit” to Verstappen this season.

Eddie Jordan believes Max Verstappen is in a “sweet spot“

While speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast with David Coulthard, Eddie Jordan explained why he believes Max Verstappen is currently in another league. The Irish businessman made these remarks when asked who he thinks will win between the Dutchman and Lewis Hamilton.

In reply, Jordan began by stating, “It depends. I think if you say in the same car, you have got to talk about age. At the same age as well and the same level of experience“. Considering Jordan’s initial remarks, Coulthard then asked the 75-year-old if he believed that Hamilton was “too old” to go up against Verstappen.

“Yes, I think so,” replied Jordan before adding, “I don’t think it is over. He will still win Grand Prixs, but he will need certain things to fall into place for him. Max is at that, you know, just sweet spot for age, experience, belief, knowledge“.

After giving his explanation, Jordan concluded his remarks by stating that at this moment, Verstappen is undoubtedly the favorite in comparison to arch-rival Hamilton. Similarly, Coulthard too believes that the Red Bull driver currently has the edge.

The 52-year-old explained how Briton has several other passions other than motorsports. As a result, Coulthard believes it is more difficult for Hamilton to give his best to F1. On the other hand, when it comes to Verstappen, the former Red Bull driver believes that the Dutchman is solely focused on racing.

Verstappen deemed favorite to beat Hamilton’s records

Max Verstappen has been utterly dominant this season as he has won 10 of the opening 12 races to take his win tally to 45. Even though Lewis Hamilton’s win tally of 103 is still far away, if there is any current driver who seems on track to beat that, then it is undoubtedly the Dutchman.

F1 expert Johnny Herbert too has “tipped‘ the Red Bull driver to beat Hamilton’s records. As quoted by planetf1.com, Herbert told King Casino Bonus, “Max will be better than Lewis, Lewis was better than Michael Schumacher, and Schumacher was better than [Ayrton] Senna. It just evolves“.

As for Verstappen, his next target will be to seal the championship this season before he can think about the records ahead. The 25-year-old is currently on track to win the title as he has a whopping 125-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the championship.