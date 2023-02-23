HomeSearch

Lewis Hamilton Avoids $50,000 Fine While Spying on Max Verstappen’s New Challenger as F1 Pre-season Testing Kicks Off

Samriddhi Jaiswal
Published 23/02/2023

Credits: Instagram

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton could not hold himself back from spying on Red Bull’s new challenger. The Briton sneaked a peek at the RB19 right before the beginning of the F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Ahead of the testing session, each team unveiled their cars showcasing the new design and livery of their 2023 challenger.

Red Bull went to extreme heights to keep the design of their RB19 a secret. Even during the shakedown at Silverstone, the team did not reveal any public image of the car. The Milton-Keynes-based team only released a short video in which the car could not be seen clearly.

Fuelled by curiosity, Hamilton along with his former teammate Valtteri Bottas could not help but inspect the new Red Bull. They did so when the drivers came together for a traditional group photo for the 2023 season.

 

Lewis Hamilton avoids $50,000 fine

In the 2021 Brazillian Grand Prix, Hamilton’s rival Max Verstappen made the mistake of touching the Briton’s car in parc ferme.

The Dutchman’s curiosity came at a hefty price. He was fined a sum of $50,000 for touching Hamilton’s rear wing.

It seems like, Hamilton took his lesson from that and while inspecting the RB19, he kept away from touching it and thus avoided the hefty penalty.

Hamilton reveals two traits from W13 he wants in his new car

Mercedes’ W13 came out as a problem child in the 2022 season. The problems with the car saw the end of Silver Arrows’ dominance in the sport; it also denied Hamilton a chance at his record eight championship title.

On many occasions, the seven-time world champion labelled the car undrivable and the 2022 campaign as the worst in his entire F1 career.

However, going ahead there still are two traits from W13 that the Mercedes star wants in his new challenger in 2023. Hamilton identified only race pace and reliability as the positives of W13 and hopes only these two traits get replicated on the new car.

Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal is an F1 editor and writer at The SportsRush. She started her career as a business journalist but soon found her calling in lights out here we go! Samriddhi has been a Ferrari fan even when her interaction with F1 was occasional. Her first real experience with the thrilling sport came when Charles Leclerc clinched his iconic victory in Spa and Monza and painted the track red. Now, a Tifosi, Samriddhi is a hardcore fan of the prancing horse and can relate to the chaos within the Italian camp and also admires Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Off the track, she finds her home in books and musical instruments.

