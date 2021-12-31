“When Ferrari turn up with the fastest car and smash us”– Red Bull is mindful of other teams’ progress for 2022

Red Bull after giving all in their fight against Mercedes in 2021 are cautious of other teams taking the opportunity to develop their cars for 2022.

Red Bull and Mercedes were in a title fight of ages, and in defeating each other, they put in maximum resources at their disposal. On the other side, the 2022 regulations is a tedious task to achieve.

Many teams even dropped their interests in 2021 to conclude their 2022 work as soon as possible. Red Bull boss Christian Horner talking about that he claims that they have been mindful of other teams taking advantage while they were busy competing for the 2021 title.

“When Ferrari turn up with the fastest car and smash us out of the park at the first race then you’ll have to say that it probably did [compromise us],” he said. “But I think that we’ve all known that big regulation changes are coming for 2022 and we’ve applied our resource accordingly.”

“I’m sure each team has done what they feel is right and it’s put pressure on the organisation, of course. But that’s where I think the team have been outstanding because to keep a development rate on a new set of regulations and keep a focus on this year’s car has taken a monumental effort. The commitment shown by all of the team, throughout the team, has been phenomenal.

“But we will only see when we come back in a couple of months’ time, with completely new cars. They look different, they’re going to feel different, they’re going to drive differently – and who’s got it right, who’s got it wrong? It all starts again.”

Toto Wolff predicts a much closer fight for Mercedes and Red Bull against other teams

Meanwhile, Mercedes and Red Bull, who were the two protagonists for 2021 are expected to have more people in their party next year, with Ferrari and McLaren making more progress.

“We are all operating under the same financial cap and the concepts are very new,” he said. “Then what was introduced is the aerodynamic regulations, where teams based on their standing in the championship had a little bit more allowance.

“So it’s pretty much possible that teams who hadn’t competed for the world championship this year, whether it’s Ferrari, McLaren or Aston Martin or Alpine are capable of coming up with the intelligent concepts based on much more runs than everybody else and just doing it very right.”

“I think we need to expect much closer fighting for championships and races than we had before, and that’s exciting.”

