F1

“When Ferrari turn up with the fastest car and smash us”– Red Bull is mindful of other teams’ progress for 2022

"When Ferrari turn up with the fastest car and smash us"– Red Bull is mindful of other teams' progress for 2022
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Would've won LeBron James his 1st ring, but Big Baby broke my hand for 5 weeks!": Shaquille O'Neal reflects on 2009-10 Cavaliers season that ended with a whimper vs Boston Celtics in the playoffs
Next Article
“Yes, Ja Morant is definitely an All-Star!”: Stephen Curry gives his vote to the Grizzlies guard as he likes a tweet promoting the 22-year-old to make his first ASG selection this season
F1 Latest News
"Things don't always go right" - Red Bull explains how their consistent pit stop has made them fastest
“Things don’t always go right” – Red Bull explains how their consistent pit stop has made them fastest

Red Bull won the fastest pit-stop award for the fourth consecutive year in 2021 but…