“Lewis Hamilton has these periods where he loses a bit of motivation” – Nico Rosberg has some tips for Max Verstappen to beat the Mercedes F1 Driver

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg explains how he was able to beat Lewis Hamilton and gives out some tips to Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is battling the seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton for the championship title this year and who knows how to defeat Hamilton in such a fight, it’s Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg defeated Lewis Hamilton in 2016 by five points and became the world champion. Drawing from his experience with his Mercedes rival, the 2016 champion explains how he was able to beat Hamilton and so what Verstappen needs to do.

“To win a Formula One World Championship, first of all, you need to look at your rival. In this case, it was Lewis, he was the only real rival, and now he’s proven to be the best of all time, so the level is unbelievably high,” said the former German race driver.

“But, as is the case with any human, there are also some weaknesses.”

Lewis Hamilton loses a bit of motivation

The former Mercedes driver added, “it’s important to be at your absolute 110% for the whole season because anything less you’re just not going to have a chance against him.”

“It’s also important to be consistent over the whole season, to really not have any big, bad races, and deliver at every moment.”

In the current season, the Dutch race driver is already leading the championship with six points placing Hamilton at the second position.

Furthermore, the current Sky Sports analyst concluded that “Lewis also has these periods where he loses a bit of motivation – he has these dips in form – and there it’s important to maximise these moments, to keep him down for a bit longer. If all these ingredients come together you stand a chance.”

