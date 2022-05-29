“It’s Spa 2021 all over again!”- F1 Twitter reacts as rain causes havoc ahead of the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

Heavy rain in Monaco ahead of it’s 2022 Grand Prix caused havoc before the FIA decided to red flag the session before the race started.

There was a time when rain was a welcome sight for fans. It was particularly due to the fact that it usually shook the order of the field up, and brought the field closer. However, after last year’s Belgian GP, everything changed.

In Spa 2021, we just saw two laps of “racing action” behind the safety car under extremely heavy rain. After those two laps, then race director Michael Masi decided to pull the plug and cancel the race altogether. As simple as it sounds, F1 fans remember how painful those five hours were.

What’s even worse is the fact that drivers were awarded half the points for just two laps of racing behind an SC.

FIA seen one drop of rain and have absolutely lost their minds — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) May 29, 2022

When rain in Monaco delayed yet another race start, the first thing that crossed the mind of F1 fans was “Spa 2021”.

The conditions in Monaco however, aren’t as treacherous it it were in Belgium. The rain was heavy, but many people felt that it was enough for the race to start regardless.

Also read: Fernando Alonso arrives to the Monaco GP paddock sporting the jersey of the 2022 UEFA Champions League winners

F1 Twitter reacts to the delaying of Monaco Grand Prix

As always fans started to share memories of their traumatic experience from Belgium last year. We haven’t had a wet race so far in 2022, and the very first rain we see has led to a delay in the start of the race.

F1 fans have gone from celebrating wet weather to absolutely hating it — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) May 29, 2022

A race as iconic and prestigious as Monaco getting cancelled or facing similar outcome as that of the 2021 Belgian GP will be a huge blow. Millions of fans watching from home, and those at track will be heavily disappointed.

Also read: “I’m routing for Haas!” – Conor McGregor is all in for Haas at Monaco Grand Prix