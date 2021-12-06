F1

“It’s the worst rule ever invented!”: Lando Norris insists that drivers should not be allowed to change tyres during red flag conditions

"It's the worst rule ever invented!": Lando Norris insists that drivers should not be allowed to change tyres during red flag conditions
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Valorant Champions Day 6 Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch Day 6 Matches of VCT Berlin 2021?
Next Article
"You wouldn’t run a play on Michael Jordan's side of the court because he would stop you": Kenny Smith described how the Bulls legend terrorized opponents not just on offense
F1 Latest News
"Don't push me, I'm going to cry"– Alpine's Esteban Ocon comments on a heartbreaking podium finish denial
“Don’t push me, I’m going to cry”– Alpine’s Esteban Ocon comments on a heartbreaking podium finish denial

Esteban Ocon gave his all but fell short of the podium finish by a tenth…