“It’s time to give back” – Formula 1 fan to run the London Marathon in full Aston Martin kit to raise money for mental health charity

“It’s time to give back” – George Crawford will participate in the London Marathon next month in racing apparel loaned out by the British automobile giant.

With Covid creating innumerable problems for people globally for over a year, the importance of health – both physical and mental – has taken precedence over anything else.

People who used to laugh off the idea of mental health have now realised the extreme importance of it. To stress on its importance in a high pressure sport like F1, drivers like Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, George Russell have spoken out on it.

And now, taking it a notch higher is not a driver, but a fan of the sport.

George Crawford has teamed up with Mind, a charity focusing on taking humans out of the dark abyss of mental illness. For this, and we are not making this up, he is going to run the iconic London Marathon wearing Aston Martin’s racing gear!

The gear the team has given to Crawford contains suit, boots, gloves, underwear and a racing helmet. And the helmet is not ordinary by any stretch of imagination – it was used by Lance Stroll in the Belgian, Dutch, and Italian Grands Prix.

“Over the last 18 months, the coronavirus pandemic has been causing havoc with lives. Countless people are struggling with the effects of increased stress, worry, and general well-being taking a hit – personally, friends, family members.

“At this trying time, people living with mental health problems have had extra challenges forced upon them – extra challenges that now more than ever the kind and loving people at Mind are providing their services to assist everywhere and anywhere they can.

“It’s time to give back.”

