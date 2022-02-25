“An end to Chadwick’s dream of making it to Formula 1?”: Jamie Chadwick cites funding problems as the reason behind her return to W-Series despite winning the Championship twice

Jamie Chadwick was looking forward to making a step up to F3 or F2 in 2022, but will instead return to the W-Series with Jenner Racing.

Chadwick is a two-time champion in W-Series. After her recent Title victory in 2021, she made it clear that she has no intention of returning to the series.

She praised the division for providing female drivers with a platform to showcase their talent, but wanted to move on to bigger things. Above all, since she won the Title twice already, she had nothing more to achieve there.

Chadwick, who is a development driver for Williams, has the ultimate dream of making it to Formula 1 someday. However, the fact that she is being forced to return to W-Series yet again, may act as a roadblock for her.

Caitlyn Jenner’s newly formed team Jenner Racing, will be a new addition to W-Series this year. Last week, it was announced that the 2019 and 2022 Champion Chadwick, would race for this newly formed outfit.

After Chadwick’s move to Jenner Racing was confirmed, a lot of fans took to social media to show their disappointment at the fact that a driver as talented as her was stuck in W-Series yet again.

Jamie Chadwick is looking beyond Formula 1 to kickstart her racing career after W-Series

In a video posted by the Brit on Thursday, she shared her thoughts on the matter. “Trust me, I hear it,” she said. “I also wanted to make that step and I made no secret of that when I won the championship last year.”

“To be completely honest, in the short space of time that we had, we weren’t able to secure the funding that we needed. Of course, it means that I’m coming back to W Series. But I don’t see that as a backward step.”

“I think it’s still another opportunity to be racing. To be trying to raise the budget. And the funding to then go to the next step, which I still believe is possible.”

“And even if not in Europe, in America. I think there’s so many opportunities still. So I’m so very grateful for W Series. Honestly, I wouldn’t be racing in the first place without them.”

“So the fact we can even have this discussion about me going to F3 or F2 is something two to three years ago I wouldn’t have had.”

“Obviously this year it’s not going to be F3 or F2. But maybe next year it will. So yeah, keep supporting and fingers crossed we can bring that third title back,” she concluded.