“It’s Very Strange”: Liam Lawson on His Current Role at Red Bull

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Liam Lawson

Credits- IMAGO

Liam Lawson has been linked to a potential Red Bull/RB seat for months, following his impressive five-race stint as a replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo in 2023. In the meantime, he continued with his duties as Red Bull’s reserve driver, a role he recently opened up about.

Lawson admitted that he misses racing. Before becoming a full-time reserve for this season, the New Zealander competed in junior categories and Super Formula in previous years. 2024 is the first year since he was seven that he hasn’t participated in a racing championship.

“I’ve been in the Simulator,” Lawson said on the Talking Bulls podcast. “That’s basically a lot of what my role is now. Obviously, as a reserve driver, there’s only so much driving that I can do. I need racing. It’s very strange.”

Lawson added that things became trickier for him since he already got a taste of F1 action in 2023. Then he was forced to return to the sidelines and play the waiting game.

However, Lawson may not have to wait too long. Daniel Ricciardo’s poor form could work out in favor of the 22-year-old, who is reportedly being lined up to replace the honey badger. Red Bull chief Helmut Marko, after the Azerbaijan GP, revealed that a decision regarding Ricciardo and Lawson’s future would be made after the upcoming Singapore GP.

Ricciardo and Lawson’s Red Bull future

Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda, and Sergio Perez all have confirmed seats for 2025, leaving Ricciardo as the only driver in the Red Bull family with an uncertain future. Given his disappointing form this season, it seems likely he may be replaced.

When asked about the decision on the RB seat, Marko responded, “We have an idea. Wait until Singapore. By then we will have a clear picture.”

He added that while there will be clarity on what will happen, there will not be an announcement in Singapore. Red Bull will decide their next steps internally.

Considering how long Lawson has been waiting and his high rating within the Austrian team’s ranks, he could be given a chance in F1 with them in 2025.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

