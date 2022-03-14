“It’s what he loves doing, it’s what he’s best at”- F1 expert does not believe at all that Lewis Hamilton would have retired from F1 after Abu Dhabi

F1 expert Martin Brundle was 100% sure that Lewis Hamilton would return to the sport after the Abu Dhabi controversy.

After the heartbreaking conclusion of the 2021 Abi Dhabi GP, Lewis Hamilton went silent for about two months. His loss of an eighth title and silence had the media circling around whether or not he will return to the sport.

The controversial end of the 2021 season had many in the F1 community raging over the FIA. However, F1 expert Martin Brundle was always sure that the seven-time world champion will return to the sport despite everything.

Speaking to the media, when asked if he had felt that there was ever a chance of Hamilton returning, Brundle said, “No, I don’t. I didn’t buy into that at all.”

“He’s in such great form. And what else are you going to do? Why would you walk away from the works Mercedes-Benz team?”

“He obviously gets paid a bit of money, it’s what he loves doing, it’s what he’s best at. He’s a massive contender for greatest of all time. He always says, ‘I don’t look at the league tables, but I’m sure he wants to leave every single league table with a new high tide mark, and I’ve always thought that.”

Brundle did not buy into any of the speculations about Hamilton leaving. He said, “I didn’t buy it. I didn’t buy any of that, because I’m sure they were feverishly putting the 2022 car together at the factory and Lewis was just regrouping.”

Lewis Hamilton is much more determined

Furthermore, Brundle thinks that Hamilton will return to the 2022 season with much more determination than last year.

He showed last year how well he is still driving. “I think it’s don’t get angry, get even,” added Brundle. “We saw how well he and his dad handled it straight after the disappointment in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton speaking about Mercedes’ standing in the pecking order during the final day of Bahrain testing 👇 pic.twitter.com/GA3VEL7ccL — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 12, 2022

“I can understand why he went on the missing list for a while on his social media. And I do think he’s back.”

Brundle also pointed out that clearly fitness is not an issue with Hamilton. “The drivers thankfully don’t get the big shunts these days with the broken bits and knocks on the head so much. So he’s physically in great shape. And I think he’ll be a force of nature when he comes back,” he said.

