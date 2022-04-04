“He’s excited to go as well” – Daniel Ricciardo reveals which former teammate is excited to return to Australia after two years

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo reveals that former teammate Max Verstappen is very excited about the Australian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo is yet to find his feet in the new era of Formula One. He finished fourteenth in Bahrain and retired early in Saudi Arabia.

McLaren were strong favorites to challenge for trophies this season. However, leading the midfield seems like the biggest challenge for them.

The Honey Badger is all set to return to his homeland after two difficult races. He surely aims to win points as he currently stands 19th in the driver’s championship.

Daniel Ricciardo returns to the roots

Australia is back with wholesome changes to Albert Park. Along with it, there have been changes to the width of the circuit as some areas have seen a 7.5m expansion.

Valtteri Bottas was the last race winner in Melbourne in 2019 before the pandemic canceled the 2020 and 2021 races. This year, Alfa Romeo has had a great start to the season collecting 9 points in two races. However, McLaren is eight with 6 points.

It will be far more difficult for the Australian to compete against Bottas’ 2019 win. However, Ricciardo is aware of the team’s progress and is hoping to get good results on home soil.

Everyone loves Melbourne

Australia was the first race to get the season underway. It gave the teams chances to test their cars during the race. As it is Ricciardo’s home race, he expresses that Max Verstappen is also looking forward to the race.

Talking about the Dutch who finished 3rd in 2019, Ricciardo stated: “Max [Verstappen] is cheering! He’s excited to go as well.”

It’s personal to me because I am Aussie and it’s a home one and that’s a privilege,” expressed Number 3.

Ricciardo concluded by speaking for all the drivers. He said: Every driver I speak to about Melbourne, they love it, they love it as an event.”