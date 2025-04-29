“I’ve Been in Race Cars Before”: John Travolta Thinks He Can Give F1 a Go but on One Condition

Besides being a veteran in acting and music, John Travolta is also highly regarded in the field of aviation, holding licenses to pilot Boeing 707, 737, and 747 aircraft—a rather impressive feat. He has also owned several planes over the years, making it only natural for him to be a fan of the thrill.

That love of adrenaline has brought Travolta to Formula 1 several times in the past. While it may not quite compare to flying a wide-body jet, driving the fastest racing cars in the world is no small feat. Travolta first attended an F1 race in 2010 in Melbourne and has graced the paddock several times since.

With the Miami Grand Prix—a star-studded race more often than not—coming up this weekend, it’s possible the 71-year-old will make another appearance.

The race’s official Instagram handle has already hinted at this, having posted a short Q&A video of Travolta answering some F1-related questions. Knowing full well that he’s a speed enthusiast, they asked him how he would fare if he ever got behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Travolta was straightforward in his response, admitting he wouldn’t mind getting into the cockpit at all. However, he did mention one condition: he would need some preparation to be able to handle the intricacies of such complex machinery.

“Yes, if I did some practice runs around the track and got familiar with how the car operates. I’ve been in race cars before, so yeah, I think I could,” he said.

He emphasized the need for practice runs to familiarize himself with the various settings on the car’s steering wheel.

Even the most experienced drivers can struggle to react quickly enough to find a specific setting on their steering wheel while traveling at speeds of over 100–150 mph. So, a racing novice like Travolta would definitely need some time before jumping in for a hot lap or two.

Flying a plane doesn’t require the same split-second reaction times as driving a Formula 1 car.

The host in the video posted on the Miami GP’s Instagram also asked Travolta if he had a go-to song to hype himself up before jumping into the car. Travolta was once again clear with his choice, picking one of his own all-time classics: “You’re the One That I Want.”

It’s certainly intriguing to imagine the aging Hollywood veteran behind the wheel of an F1 car, but it’s not entirely far-fetched. Recently, he drove a Pagani supercar in the 2024 film Cash Out. That said, going full throttle in a Formula 1 car is a completely different experience compared to driving a Pagani Huayra while filming a movie.

However, Travolta would need to get in shape to some extent, as his broad build might be a tight fit in the compact cockpit of an F1 car. Full-time F1 drivers typically maintain a lean physique—not just to meet weight requirements, but also to fit comfortably inside the car.