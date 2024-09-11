Yuki Tsunoda Declares Red Bull as “The Main Priority” Despite $10 Million Sponsors Leaving Milton-Keynes

With Honda leaving Red Bull to join Aston Martin as the official Power Unit partner, Yuki Tsunoda’s future with the Milton Keynes-based outfit is uncertain. Honda is believed to have made such a deal, on the condition that Red Bull would have the Japanese driver on one of their two teams.

The Japanese Manufacturer even reportedly paid $10 million every year for the same. Despite Honda leaving the Red Bull family, Tsunoda has declared that he hopes to remain with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

On the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast, host Tom Clarkson asked Tsunoda if he was looking for opportunities outside of Red Bull. The VCARB driver replied,

“The main priority is Red Bull racing. It’s the one thing I have been aiming for since I joined Formula 1. The car is one of the fastest cars right now.”

Even though Sergio Perez’s Red Bull seat is speculated to be available for the 2025 season, Tsunoda isn’t the favorite to be promoted. Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson’s names have popped up as possible replacements for the Mexican.

Although Tsunoda has outperformed Ricciardo in the championship this season, the Red Bull family are reportedly favoring the Aussie. On the other hand, Red Bull’s F2 prodigy Isack Hadjar is also in line for a probable F1 promotion.

Tsunoda admitted that some competitors have a faster car than Red Bull’s, but he still wants to show his potential with the Milton Keynes-based outfit if he is given a chance. He said,