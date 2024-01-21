Ford Boss Expresses Excitement for Working Closely With Red Bull – “Spoke to Adrian Newey”

Ford is excited to kickstart their partnership with reigning champions Red Bull from the 2026 season onwards. The two companies have come together to help the latter produce their own engines once the new regulations kick in. Ford CEO Jim Farley has already revealed how he is looking forward to working with the Milton Keynes outfit, with Adrian Newey in particular. In a recent interview, Farley explained how he has already spoken to the Red Bull aero God regarding the same.

Advertisement

As quoted by formule1.nl, Farley said, “I have already visited there myself and have spoken a lot with Adrian Newey. Before 2026, although it will take some time, there is plenty of work to be done. But we are well on schedule. I am very happy with the progress we are already making together“.

Red Bull and Ford had announced at the beginning of the 2023 season that they would enter a partnership, starting in 2026. The two companies decided to form this partnership after Red Bull’s current engine supplier, Honda, had initially revealed that 2025 would be their last year in the sport, only to reverse their decision later.

Advertisement

Since Ford will now help Red Bull produce their own powertrains, Honda has decided to partner with Aston Martin. As for Ford, they will return to the F1 grid after two decades.

The American manufacturer has already sent a team of engineers to Milton Keynes, who have begun working with members of Red Bull on the new powertrains project. Although Red Bull will now partner with Ford, the third most successful engine supplier in F1 history, the Milton Keynes outfit are not happy with some FIA rules.

Red Bull has asked the FIA to modify some rules

The main issue that Red Bull have with the 2026 regulations is the high reliance on battery power. While F1 have decided to go this way because of their goal of achieving net carbon zero by 2030 in mind, such regulations will provide their own set of issues for teams.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is not happy with the ratio that the FIA has asked to implement in 2026. As per the rules, all teams will need to run their engines 50% on battery and 50% on combustion engine.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/autosport/status/1621520174351532040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The primary concern that teams have is that their drivers may not be able to go flat out because the car will not be able to regenerate much energy if the FIA decides to stick to this ratio. Red Bull believes that implementing such rules are likely to make the sport boring as no drivers will be able to push to the limit.

However, rival teams such as Mercedes believe that Red Bull are just giving excuses as their engine program is not going as planned. In an interview last year, Toto Wolff claimed that Christian Horner and Red Bull are “frightened” with what is to come in a few years’ time.

When asked if there is a chance that the FIA could change the rules, Wolff replied, “That’s not going to happen. Zero chance. Capital letters. So I don’t know why these things are coming up“.