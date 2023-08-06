Lando Norris Flaunts His Absurd Baseball Knowledge After Stunning the St. Louis Cardinals With His Batting Skills

Apart from being a highly talented Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris has turned out to be a pretty decent baseball player. The young Brit took to the ballpark recently as he visited the London Stadium ahead of the MLB London Series and flaunted his baseball skills. However, his skill show did not come without Norris trying to flaunt his absurd knowledge regarding the sport.

The London Stadium, West Ham United’s home, was host to a two-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs of the MLB. Before the main game during the weekend, Norris visited the players along with his teammate Oscar Piastri and CEO Zak Brown.

The Mclaren driver then went on to pick up a baseball bat and faced some pitches from the professional MLB players. Even though Norris usually plies his trade in golf when he is not racing on the track, the 23-year-old left the Cardinals players stunned with his show of baseball talent.

Baseball and golf are quite similar for Lando Norris

Norris turned out to be a pretty good baseball player, hitting quite a few decent shots that cleared the otufield. This left the players absolutely in awe as the F1 driver proved to be pretty handy with a baseball bat in his hand.

However, after getting out of the cage, Norris spoke to Sky Sports and admitted that he had never been to a game of baseball before, let alone a warmup session, in his life. He appreciated the players and said that it was an honor for him to witness these athletes at the top of their game.

He was then asked about his knowledge of baseball to which he had an absurd answer. Norris said, “I mean, it’s like swinging a gold club, but sideways right?” However, he wasn’t the only driver who surprised the pro baseball athletes.

The biggest baseball fan in McLaren

Zak Brown also took to the cage for a hitting session and performed decently well. However, this was expected since Brown is an outspoken baseball fan. He loves collecting baseball memorabilia and also happens to be a Cardinals fan, which made the day extra special for him.

McLaren as a team does not stop their drivers from engaging in other types of sports. With the Ashes fever at its peak in England and Australia, the drivers recently indulged in a game of cricket with Lando Norris hitting a few boundaries. Norris’ good form in cricket also suggests that he is pretty handy at several sports, making him a natural athlete.