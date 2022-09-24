“I’ve experienced what Lewis Hamilton went through,” – Zhou Guanyu considers 103 GP winning driver on his side

2022 F1 rookie Zhou Guanyu feels grateful to have someone like Lewis Hamilton whom he considers his biggest ally in the F1 paddock.

Lewis Hamilton is to date the first and only black driver in the history of F1. Hamilton had to overcome a lot of racist abuse growing up which has moulded him to be a 7-time World Champion.

Hamilton is today one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport. He has won 103 races, 188 podiums and 7-titles to his name. Yet the Briton still faces racist abuse and hatred for being a coloured individual.

And the Mercedes driver has used his image and the opportunity to raise awareness and make motorsports more inclusive. He is a proponent of equality and many see him as a hero for continuing to raise a voice for the minority.

Recently, Zhou Guanyu became the first Chinese driver in F1’s history when he joined Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season. And Zhou too faced racist abuse in the opening few races which made him feel unwelcome.

Zhou feels he was motivated by Hamilton’s journey. Despite facing abuse since debuting in 2007, Hamilton was unscathed. He powers through all the negativity to emerge as one of the greatest in the sport.

Zhou feels he can relate to what Hamilton went through in the early days of his F1 career. He said, “The way he was dealing with the pressures, is insane”

He adds, “I feel like what Lewis experienced in some stages, I experienced at the beginning of the year before the first race. So I can feel how tough he went through it. He’s been through that while he was fighting for several F1 titles.”

Also Read: Guanyu Zhou does not have a private jet in his $1 Million a year contract with Alfa Romeo

Lewis Hamilton congratulated Zhou Guanyu after Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton and Guanyu Zhou share a lot of similarities. The two drivers who have made it to the pinnacle of motorsports come from different backgrounds.

And just like Lewis, Zhou scored points on his F1 debut in the 2022 Bahrain GP. Zhou said, He congratulated me after Bahrain and we sometimes stay in touch.”

Zhou had not met Lewis prior to his F1 debut. But claims he has been supportive and inspiring to the Chinese driver. “He’s been very much on my side. And he knows what I’ve been through because it’s kind of similar.”

Zhou says Lewis does not give him any advice as such. The Briton even contacted Zhou after his horrific crash in Silverstone.

I join Lewis and the motorsport community in standing against any form of racism, discrimination and prejudice. — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) June 28, 2022

In 2022, Zhou and Lewis were both subject to some racial abuse. Zhou vehemently spoke out against Nelson Piquet after the Brazilian World Champion’s racial comments.

Zhou calls Lewis a leader and someone steering F1 to a better, more inclusive future. And he can relate to how Lewis was in many stages of his career.

He and Lewis also share a liking for fashion. Both drivers have been spotted in the paddock with the most stylish dressing sense, something the two share passionately.

Also Read: “Similar to what Lewis Hamilton did with plus 44”- Zhou Guanyu plans to release his own clothing line for F1 fans