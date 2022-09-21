“Similar to what Lewis Hamilton did with plus 44”- Zhou Guanyu plans to release his own clothing line for F1 fans

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu looks to follow in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton by launching his clothing line.

Zhou Guanyu, the first ever Chinese driver in Formula 1, is looking to follow in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton.

He plans to launch his clothing line for F1 fans. Hamilton is reportedly launching his clothing line known as plus 44 world. Fans discovered Hamilton’s new venture by finding a page on Instagram. While Hamilton has not yet launched his line, it is expected to be launched soon.

Apart from Hamilton, the Chinese driver is one of the only drivers to express his fashion sense in the paddock. He has also been vocal about his love of fashion. Being the only Chinese driver in F1, Guanyu has the opportunity to bring his clothing line to a large demographic.

In 2022, Guanyu had a turbulent season. He had the highs of scoring points on his debut in Bahrain. The rest of Zhou’s season has been riddled with bad luck and reliability issues.

Zhou Guanyu is honoured to be working alongside Valtteri Bottas

Guanyu is in his first season in Formula 1. The Chinese driver has expressed how honoured he is to be driving alongside his much more experienced teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Zhou revealed that he and Bottas met during post-season winter testing in Abu Dhabi, and the Finn has been helpful and supportive in his short Formula 1 career so far.

He also credited the Alfa Romeo team for giving a ‘big family’ feeling within the team. Despite his turbulent season, Zhou seems to fit in well at Alfa Romeo in his rookie season. He also seems to be creating a healthy driver partnership alongside Bottas.

