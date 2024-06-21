Conspiracies Circle Carlos Sainz Who’s Finally Made a Decision Around F1 Career

Approaching the mid-way point of the 2024 season, Carlos Sainz‘s future remains unannounced. He will leave Ferrari in six months with Lewis Hamilton replacing him from 2025 onwards, and options, once aplenty for Sainz, are now limited. He has to choose between Audi and Williams and Joe Saward put up a cryptic tweet suggesting that Sainz’s future will become official at the upcoming Spanish GP.

Saward is a well-known and trusted F1 insider, and more often than not, he is right about his conspiracies. “It won’t be a quiet day,” he wrote on X, talking about the Spanish GP. He didn’t reveal any details, leaving the F1 community guessing as to what he was talking about.

“Well, some of you have got it right. Some haven’t,” he wrote in a subsequent post. With the majority of the comments under his initial tweet talking about Sainz and Williams, it looks as though the Madrid-born driver has chosen his destination.

At the Canadian GP, Williams’ Team Principal James Vowles made a strong statement. He admitted that Sainz is his number one choice, but with Audi also as an option for the Spaniard, nothing was confirmed.

Shall I tell you a secret about tomorrow in Barcelona? Maybe not… but it won’t be a quiet day… — Joe Saward (@joesaward) June 20, 2024

However, the signs now point towards Sainz moving to the Grove-based outfit. And he won’t hold the news to himself for much longer, as evident by his recent statements.

“Decision will be taken soon”: Carlos Sainz on his F1 Future

Sainz, speaking with Tom Clarkson ahead of the Spanish GP, was asked about his contract situation. The 29-year-old admitted that he wants to get done with the worry of thinking about his future. Not having a confirmed seat with just a few months left on his existing deal is taking a toll on Sainz’s headspace. “A decision will soon be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, most sources claim that Sainz has chosen Williams. Given Vowles’ fighting statement in Montreal, it is likely that he has already signed with the Grove-based outfit.

Audi (currently Sauber) and Williams are both expected to be on the back end of the grid in 2025. However, Williams will likely make bigger strides sooner, which is why Sainz is reportedly leaning towards them. With a potential driver pairing of Alex Albon and Sainz, the iconic British team will be even more optimistic about their future.